After communication with the Northeast Regional Health Office, Johnson City Schools said in a press release that it will move Liberty Bell Middle School to a full remote learning schedule beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28. Students will return to Liberty Bell on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The decision comes after roughly 230 students at the school were sent home over concerns about possible exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“It is our intent to deal with COVID-19 in our schools on a case-by-case basis by closing classrooms and hallways, if necessary. In this instance, we are relying on the guidance of the Northeast Regional Health Office to move to a remote model of learning at Liberty Bell for two weeks,” Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said in the press release. “With the community’s help to slow the spread of COVID-19, we will have the opportunity to keep our students as in-person learners in their schools.”
Meal pick-up will be available at the top of the tiered parking lot at Science Hill High School from 9:20 a.m. to 10:05 a.m. Parents may also pick up food at the cafeteria door at Cherokee Elementary and at the back of Mountain View Elementary.