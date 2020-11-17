After discussions with regional health officials, Liberty Bell Middle School will begin a hybrid schedule starting Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 18 ,due to concerns over COVID-19.
Science Hill High School will also be on an "adjusted hybrid schedule" from Monday, Nov. 30, to Friday, Dec. 18.
During the week of Nov. 30, Science Hill will administer end-of-course and state dual credit assessments. Students will only report to school if they have an assessment in the schedule.
Students at both schools will attend on a group-by-group basis according to their last names.
To take a look at student schedules, visit www.jcschools.org.