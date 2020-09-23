Liberty Bell, Science Hill in-person learners to return after Fall break

Liberty Bell Middle School and Science Hill High School students who selected in-person learning will attend school five days per week beginning Oct. 12 which follows the district’s fall break.
The decision was made after consultation with the Northeast Regional Health Office, according to a school district announcement.
Liberty Bell and Science Hill students began an A and B schedule on Monday, Aug. 31, with students attending in-person learning two days per week.
“We believe it is time for students who registered for in-person learning to be in the classroom five days per week,” Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said. “Our teachers have done a tremendous job teaching remotely and in-person but there is no replacement for the engagement that takes place in the classroom on a consistent basis.”
Students in grades pre-K-6 who selected in-person learning returned to school on Aug. 31.
Students will be required to wear masks, except while eating lunch or during designated outdoor mask breaks.