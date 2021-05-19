Liberty Bell Middle School will host a drive-through vaccination event on Monday, May 24, for those aged 12 and older from 2 to 6 p.m.
The event will utilize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has been approved for use in those 12 and older, and will be run by the Washington County Health Department. Parental consent in required for anyone younger than 18.
Earlier this week, the Northeast Regional Health Office announced it would be offering free vaccines to anyone 12 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday at health departments in Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Unicoi and Washington counties.
Supplies are limited in Hancock and Johnson counties, and those younger than 18 are encouraged to call ahead of time to learn when they will carry the Pfizer vaccine.