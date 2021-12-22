For more than 20 years, Liberty Bell Middle School has worked with the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center to adopt veterans who live in the domicile at the local VA hospital.
The partnership was started by Donna Wilkinson at Indian Trail and continues today at Liberty Bell.
Each Liberty Bell team of students is given the opportunity to adopt a veteran and gather donations of items that are wrapped and then presented to their veteran for the holiday season. This year, Liberty Bell students and faculty worked to provide presents for 19 veterans.
“This is something that we look forward to every year,” Liberty Bell Counselor Seth Johns said. “This year we were able to provide gifts for the largest group of veterans that we ever had. This is an important project for us at Liberty Bell because it helps men and women who have given so much for our country.
"It is great that we are able to provide them with a few nice things this holiday season. It truly is a miracle to see the amazing things that a community of individuals can do when they come together and work for a common cause.”
The veterans were asked their interests, favorite colors, favorite sports teams and asked about things they may need. Gifts also included board games, clothing, sweat pants, towels and blankets.
Liberty Bell students created holiday cards that were given to veterans, thanking them for their service and wishing them a happy holiday season.
“The teams have gone above in beyond for what they’ve provided this year,” Johns said. “It’s really awesome.”