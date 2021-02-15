ELIZABETHTON — Do you want to perform in this year’s presentation of Tennessee’s Official Outdoor Drama? If you do, try outs are set for the last weekend of this month.
Auditions are scheduled for “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 28 from 1-2 p.m. The auditions will take place in the Visitors Center at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, 1651 W. Elk Ave. If you can’t make the auditions on either Feb. 27 or Feb. 28, email liberty.director.1776@gmail.com.
The play tells the story of events that took place at Sycamore Shoals during the 18th century, including the Watauga Association, the Transylvania Purchase, the Siege of Fort Watauga, and the Gathering of Overmountain Men.
The performances are scheduled for the month of June this year. The dates are Friday and Saturday June 4, 5, and 11, 12; Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 17, 18, 19 and 24, 25, 26.
Those wishing to auction must register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DABAF2DA1FDC07-liberty . Due to Covid-19 restrictions, audition slots are limited to 10 people at a time. Masks and social distancing are required. Auditioning individuals are subject to background checks.
For further information, call the park at 543-5808.