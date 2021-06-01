ELIZABETHTON — With the start of June, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park begins one of its busiest times of the year. The highlight of the month is the annual presentation of the state’s official outdoor drama, “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals”, but there are several other activites scheduled for the month, including a Natural Trails Day Hike and a demonstration of death customs from earlier times. Some of the events require preregistration, which can be done online at: www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.
“Liberty!” Is usually presented during the month of July, but has been moved to June this year. The shows will be presented on Friday and Saturday, June 4-5 and June 11-12; and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday on June 17-19 and June 24-26. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. The shows are presented at the amphitheater behind the rebuilt Fort Watauga. The drama portrays several historical events that took place near the ground where the play is presented, including the Transylvania Purchase, the Siege of Fort Watauga, and the Gathering of the Overmountain Men prior to the Battle of Kings Mountain.
In recognition of National Trails Day on Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m., the park will present “Walking in Frontier Footsteps”. Admission is free but online registration is required. Participants will join park staff for a guided walk through the grounds of Sycamore Shoals and along portions of the walking path. There will be discussions on the historical events that took place at Sycamore Shoals and their significance in the formation of the state and the country. Participants are advised to dress appropriately for the weather and the uneven terrain. The group will meet at the picnic area next to the Visitors Center.
The Watauga Valley Art League will hold its summer art show and sale from June 6-27, with the Meet the Artists Awards Reception on Sunday June 6 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. This multi-media is two art shows in one: “the 18th Annual Judged Show” and the “26th Annual Watauga Valley Art League Member Show”.
Larry McDaniel and the Tri-Cities Young Naturalists will present a bird walk from 9-10 a.m. on Monday, June 7. The participants will meet at the Visitors Center for a short talk about birds. That will be followed by a walk through the park grounds to watch birds. Participants are urged to bring their binoculars and water and to wear sturdy shoes.
On Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m. the park presents “Death Comes to the Carter Mansion”. Admission for the event is $10 for adults and $8 for those 17 and under. Preregistration is required. This program is not recommended for small children. In June, 1800, this region mourned the loss of early settler, statesman, military leader, and namesake of Carter County: Landon Carter. Near the anniversary of Carter’s death, Museum Curator Chad Bogart will present an after-hours tour of the Carter Mansion, Tennessee’s oldest frame house, to describe the customs, rituals and superstitions surrounding death and funerals in early America. The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad Street. There are steps and interior staircases in the home.
On Thursday, June 10, there will be a sunrise hike at 6 a.m. to view the annular solar eclipse. Admission is $5. Park Ranger Cory Franklin will lead the hike along the banks of the Watauga River. In addition to learning a little astronomy, there will also be a history lesson on the events that took place on the Watauga River. Coffee is not required but is recommended. The group will meet at the picnic area beside the Visitor Center.
Also on June 10 at noon, Park Manager Jennifer Bauer will lead a guided tour of the Sabine Hill, 2328 W. G St., the Federalist-style home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor after the War of 1812. Adult admission is $9, and the admission is $5 for students aged 7 to 17, children 6 and under are admitted free. Preregistration is required. During your tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor Family.
Flag day will be celebrated on June 14 at 1 p.m. with a presentation by Museum Curator Chad Bogart of Flags in Colonial America. Admission is free. Bogart will discuss how the nation’s flag was created and learn about other flags used in America in the 18th century and the War of Independence. The program will be held inside Fort Watauga.
A workshop on “Flint Knapping, Making Stone Tools” will be presented on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The class costs $60 and includes flint snapping kit and stone for the student to keep. Registration must be made by June 16 by calling the park at 543-5808. This beginning class will focus on learning the basics of making stone tools, such as the arrow point, using only traditional techniques. The class is for adults only. Participants should bring lunch and a chair.