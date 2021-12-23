Dear Santa,
I want a desk with a rolly chair, and this year, you can get me whatever you think I would like.
P.S. Your awesome, and I will leave milk and cookies for you, and carrots for your reindeer, And could you make chair and desk white and blue?
Love, Paige
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas and I hope you and your reindeer are all ready for Christmas ! I want A babydoll and please bring treats to my dog Tank. But more then anything I want you to send my MaMaw Toni A boyfriend. She needs one so she can get something for Christmas too.
Love, Jasmine
Dear Santa,
my name is Aubree. Im 5 year old. I would like a flycatcher, real make-up, rainbow car, red doll vanity.
Love you, Aubree
Dear satnta this is Jadlynn
What I want for chrismas is….. A new watch and also a laptop. That’s all the electronics. I want a fidget pack wireless headphones. And to have a puppy please please PLEASE. I also would like to have a drawing set up so I can draw all kinds of things I also want some clothes for chippy and snowflake and for my-self to. And some robux for rolblox also some OMG dolls. With clothes I want a hoodie, legings, tshirts, jactet. And finally, something very special my bestfriend.
Jadlynn
Dear Santa,
I want something with sparkles. I love you and I am singing “I wish you a Merry Christmas” to you.
Love, Harper Bullen
Dear Santa,
“I have been a good boy this year and I would want a computer, headphones, and a new jacket at my moms. I would like a gaming VR set, a sled and a switch game at my dads. I would like a sled, Xbox with a controller and a Nerf gun at my Grandmas.”
Love,
Sam Hosmer
Dear Santa,
How are you! I have been very good this year. Do yoou like to draw Don’t forgit to smil with famile DO YOU Santa WACH SPIDER MAN I do are yoou comin this yar I hope yoou do cusz yoou mised my hosus last yer
Here is my wish list: Barbie clothes, Barbie Doll, Button up Shirt Adult xxl, food card Walmart, Amazon card Medsen
Love, Anna
Dear Santa,
All I want for Cristmas is Pokemon cards.
From Jonathan Walker
Dear Santa,
I want super Mario 3d world. Baby Yoda snack and grogu Lego marvel super heros Barbie salon
I have been really good
From Harper Walker
Dear Santa,
My name is Thomas. I am 7 years old. I have been good. I want toy cars + Legos.
Love, Thomas
Dear Santa,
My name is Fielding I am 6 years old I want Freddey Plushes Funtime Freddey Friger