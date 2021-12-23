Dear Santa,

I want a desk with a rolly chair, and this year, you can get me whatever you think I would like.

P.S. Your awesome, and I will leave milk and cookies for you, and carrots for your reindeer, And could you make chair and desk white and blue?

Love, Paige

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas and I hope you and your reindeer are all ready for Christmas ! I want A babydoll and please bring treats to my dog Tank. But more then anything I want you to send my MaMaw Toni A boyfriend. She needs one so she can get something for Christmas too.

Love, Jasmine

Dear Santa,

my name is Aubree. Im 5 year old. I would like a flycatcher, real make-up, rainbow car, red doll vanity.

Love you, Aubree

Dear satnta this is Jadlynn

What I want for chrismas is….. A new watch and also a laptop. That’s all the electronics. I want a fidget pack wireless headphones. And to have a puppy please please PLEASE. I also would like to have a drawing set up so I can draw all kinds of things I also want some clothes for chippy and snowflake and for my-self to. And some robux for rolblox also some OMG dolls. With clothes I want a hoodie, legings, tshirts, jactet. And finally, something very special my bestfriend.

Jadlynn

Dear Santa,

I want something with sparkles. I love you and I am singing “I wish you a Merry Christmas” to you.

Love, Harper Bullen

Dear Santa,

“I have been a good boy this year and I would want a computer, headphones, and a new jacket at my moms. I would like a gaming VR set, a sled and a switch game at my dads. I would like a sled, Xbox with a controller and a Nerf gun at my Grandmas.”

Love,

Sam Hosmer

Dear Santa,

How are you! I have been very good this year. Do yoou like to draw Don’t forgit to smil with famile DO YOU Santa WACH SPIDER MAN I do are yoou comin this yar I hope yoou do cusz yoou mised my hosus last yer

Here is my wish list: Barbie clothes, Barbie Doll, Button up Shirt Adult xxl, food card Walmart, Amazon card Medsen

Love, Anna

Dear Santa,

All I want for Cristmas is Pokemon cards.

From Jonathan Walker

Dear Santa,

I want super Mario 3d world. Baby Yoda snack and grogu Lego marvel super heros Barbie salon

I have been really good

From Harper Walker

Dear Santa,

My name is Thomas. I am 7 years old. I have been good. I want toy cars + Legos.

Love, Thomas

Dear Santa,

My name is Fielding I am 6 years old I want Freddey Plushes Funtime Freddey Friger

Recommended Videos