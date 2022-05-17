Executions by lethal injection have been placed on hold in Tennessee while a special investigator probes the testing process of the drugs used in capital punishment.
There are currently 47 inmates on the state’s death row, with most from one of Tennessee’s four largest metropolitan counties.
Only two are from Northeast Tennessee: Howard Hawk Willis, who was sentenced in Washington County in 2010, and Nickolus Johnson, who was convicted in Sullivan County in 2007.
Gov. Bill Lee issued a temporary reprieve for Oscar Franklin Smith, who at 72 is the oldest inmate on death row, just hours before he was to be executed by lethal injection on April 21. In a statement, Lee said he had launched a third-party review of the testing oversight of the drugs to be used in the execution.
As a result of the investigation being led by former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton, the governor has paused four other executions that have been scheduled for this year.
“I review each death penalty case and believe it is an appropriate punishment for heinous crimes,” Lee noted in a statement released by his office last month. “However, the death penalty is an extremely serious matter, and I expect the Tennessee Department of Correction to leave no question that procedures are correctly followed.”
Officials with the governor’s office said both Lee and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene on the merits of Smith’s case, but questions surrounding lethal injection testing preparation for the April 21 execution resulted in the temporary reprieve.
The governor said the special investigation will concentrate on:
• Circumstances that led to testing the lethal injection chemicals for only potency and sterility but not endotoxins preparing for the April 21 execution;
• Clarity of the lethal injection process manual that was last updated in 2018 and adherence to testing policies since the update; and
• Tennessee Department of Correction staffing considerations.
State officials say that while lethal injection is the default execution method in Tennessee, inmates on death row can also choose to die by the electric chair. Four executions by the electric chair have been carried out since 2019.
Since 2000, Tennessee has put 13 inmates to death.
Other statistics from death row include:
• More than half of the inmates — 24 — are from Shelby County.
• Christa Pike, 46, who was convicted of murder in Knox County in 1996, is the only female inmate sentenced to death.
• Two inmates — Larry McKay, 66, and Michael Sample, 65, both convicted in Shelby County in February 1983 — have spent the longest time on death row.
• Twenty-four inmates are African Americans and one is Asian.
• At 33, Urshawn Miller, who was convicted in Madison County in 2018, is the youngest inmate on death row.