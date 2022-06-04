ELIZABETHTON — The son of a former Carter County mayor has announced his candidacy for mayor in the August general election. Leon Humphrey is running as an independent candidate against two other candidates, Republican Patty Woodby and independent Devon Buck.
Humphrey is 27 and works as a security supervisor for a private security company in Bristol. He has worked there since 2017. He graduated from Elizabethton High School in 2012 and graduated from Northeast State Community College with an associate's degree in criminal justice in 2017.
“I am a younger person,” he said. “Younger people feel like they don’t have voice in government.” He hopes to change that perception. To those who think he has not had time to acquire the knowledge a mayor needs to be effective, Humphrey said that Henry Ford once explained that he did not have the knowledge of every detail of the Ford Motor Company, but he knew who to ask to get the information.
Humphrey said he was a freshman in high school when his father was elected mayor of Carter County. He was able to see up close how his father ran the office and one of the most important lessons he learned was that “the mayor works for the people.”
Humphrey said he provides “a new vision for Carter County”.
He listed seven observations that drive his candidacy. His first was the county’s general fund budget, which has been at $17 million over the past three years. Added to that, he said 22.4% of the county’s population is 65 or older. He said many of those must choose between paying for their medication or their property tax. He said he would cut wasteful spending.
Humphrey said one of his first actions as mayor would be to create a grant office to secure state and federal grants. He said that would yield millions of dollars and help alleviate the tax burden.
Another point was to help small businesses by eliminating unreasonable regulations and providing “the best incentives possible.”
He also said he supported “a major marketing campaign” to highlight the scenic beauty and recreational opportunities, such as hiking, fishing, rafting and historic tourism, to attract visitors from across the country.
Humphrey also said, “I will do everything possible to stop the fighting over the animal shelter. This is a much-needed facility and should never go unfunded.”
He also said he will work to provide good relations with state government. “Rest assured, I will work diligently to establish the best possible rapport with our representatives in Nashville. Poor working relations through the years have cost us tremendously.”
His seventh point was to expand high speed broadband service to rural areas throughout the county.
“Working together, we can make remarkable things happen,” Humphrey said.