Local legislators met with Johnson City Board of Education members to discuss future policy aims during a called meeting at the Johnson City Schools Central Office Thursday.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe and newly elected Reps. Tim Hicks and Rebecca Alexander joined discussions about a wide variety of pressing issues in local education, including capital funding and student mental health.
The legislators introduced themselves to the board and its new members, Ginger Carter, Beth Simpson and Kenneth Herb Greenlee, to give them all a glimpse of their aims in the upcoming session of the General Assembly.
Hicks said he wants to see more mental health professionals in schools. He said students who were struggling before the COVID-19 pandemic are facing more difficulties now, creating the need for more resources.
“I’m a firm believer that education starts with mental health,” he said. “I think that now that COVID has hit, it’s going to be times two.
"I feel that coming, and I don’t want that to be pushed under the rug," he continued. "That’s going to be one of my goals in education.”
Hicks said his experience as a student showed him the importance of mental health support and technical education.
“I think all that blends in together. I don’t know what that looks like or how you get that done — I’m just the person that’s going to really push that part of education,” he said.
Crowe agreed with Hicks' ideas on bolstering mental health and technical education programs. He also commended the district for its past work with student mental health services, particularly for children with adverse childhood experiences.
“I think Tim is right on track,” Crowe said, adding that schools have a role to play in assisting students who lack “family cohesion.”
Next, board members talked about what they want to see from legislators.
Barnett said Johnson City Schools is opposed to state voucher programs, which public school officials have long criticized as a means to funnel funds for public schools to private and charter schools.
“There’s only a certain amount of (state) money,” Barnett pointed out.
That discussion led to one of the district’s biggest concerns — capital funding.
Last year, Jonesborough announced plans to fund a new K-8 school estimated to cost about $32 million through a lease agreement with Washington County. Johnson City Schools leaders criticized the move as a legal loophole to avoid sharing county funds according to state law.
“It really needs to be corrected at the state level,” board member Robert Williams said.
To mitigate concerns, Johnson City commissioners approved an interlocal agreement in November with Washington County, which will provide $500,000 annually to the city over a 25-year period for capital projects in the city school district.
But the school board largely believes this insufficient for future capital projects, which includes a new Towne Acres Elementary School to meet future capacity needs.
The legislators told the board they will strive toward legislative solutions for funding disputes between the county and city.
“We will work to find an answer to this,” Hicks said, adding that he’s “tired of the division between the city and the county.”
Alexander, however, said a legislative solution could likely require "baby steps."
“It’s not something that can happen overnight,” she said.