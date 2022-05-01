Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, and Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, were getting pushback last week from special interest groups over their legislation to overhaul the state’s ethics and campaign financing laws.
“The bill in question does not censor or otherwise curtail conservative activism or free speech in any way,” McNally said in a statement. “Anything conservative groups can do now, they can still do under this bill. The legislation does not restrict their activity at all. The only additional requirement is disclosure.”
McNally is the longest-serving current member of the Senate, followed by Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City. A retired pharmacist, McNally has never been one to grandstand on any issue.
Before becoming speaker of the Senate, the most attention McNally garnered came in the early 1990s when it was revealed he had helped the FBI in its Operation Rocky Top probe of gambling and bribery on Capitol Hill. It was the first of two major FBI undercover investigations involving the Tennessee General Assembly in the last 30 years.
So maybe his colleagues should pay attention when he says there is a problem with “dark money” that should be addressed on Capitol Hill. The speakers’ legislation asks 501( c)(4) organizations to report all campaign spending that exceeds $5,000 before an election.
I was a reporter for this newspaper in Nashville in the late 1980s when operation “Rocky Top,” an investigation into bingo gambling, rocked both the legislative and executive branches of government. Nearly 20 years later, there was “Tennessee Waltz,” an undercover investigation that resulted in the indictments of five former or current lawmakers, as well as a lobbyist.
Both sting operations came at a time when the Democrats held a majority in the General Assembly. Democrats had become politically tone deaf and arrogant as a result of holding sway on Capitol Hill for so many years.
Now, some Republicans and their enablers in the GOP supermajority are exhibiting a similar tin ear when it comes to ethics and campaign financing. Both McNally and Sexton know that is a recipe for disaster if their party wants to protect its political brand in Tennessee.
The current ethics kerfuffle in Nashville got me thinking of ways a state or federal law has helped to prevent bad actors from spoiling the entire political landscape. One prime example that comes to mind is the Hatch Act.
The 1939 law, which is also known as the “Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities,” places specific restrictions on federal employees in regard to their participation in political activities. The Hatch Act was an effort by Congress to do away with the last vestiges of patronage in federal government.
In Tennessee, state employees fall under the Little Hatch Act. The measure prohibits public employees from using their official position, authority or influence to interfere with an election or nomination for public office.
There are a few notable exemptions to the Little Hatch Act. State lawmakers don’t fall under its control, neither do state Constitutional officers (secretary of state, treasurer and comptroller who are appointed by the state General Assembly) and members of the governor’s Cabinet.
The federal and state Hatch acts became an issue in local elections in 2010 when the Washington County Republican Party, decided along with county Republican parties across the state, to hold a primary for county commissioners.
Notably, a similar change in state law this year has now made races for local school boards a partisan contest in Tennessee.
In years past, the race for County Commission was nonpartisan. That meant county employees (in accordance to local policy) and anybody else with a desire to serve the community could seek the office. By asking for a primary, Republicans put provisions of the Hatch Act into play.
There are those who believe a Hatch Act should be implemented for courthouse employees. Over the years, the Press has heard from residents who wanted to know if there was not a law to prohibit county employees from wearing campaign buttons and T-shirts promoting the re-election of their bosses while at work.
There is no state law to prohibit county employees from voluntarily showing support for their bosses on county time. There is also no law that prevents elected county offices from campaigning and sloganeering in their courthouse offices.
The only restriction county officials face in this regard deals with voting. Under state election law, campaign signs, buttons and other materials are prohibited from being displayed within 100 feet of a polling place.