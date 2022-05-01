Johnson City, TN (37604)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.