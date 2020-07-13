Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Monday his goal is for students to attend in-person classes when most districts’ semesters begin next month as July sets new records for novel coronavirus infections in the state and region.
“Kids learn best in person in school,” Lee said during a telephone conference with state journalists. “The Department of Education is working tirelessly, giving districts the educational tools they need to make sure we get kids back in school safely, whether that’s personal protective equipment or rethinking how school works.”
School districts in Northeast Tennessee are planning for the new semester using guidelines from the state Education Department setting thresholds according to the average number of new cases over the preceding two weeks. Using current figures, most local districts fall into the middle of three tiers.
In that tier, several districts would require face masks for students at certain times in the school day, rearrange desks to encourage social distancing and alter the directional flow of traffic in hallways, among other precautions.
New cases of the virus have surged in the state and region over the last two weeks, a trend Lee attributed to residents growing more complacent with the risks of the infection and relaxing safety measures. The state’s death rate in the pandemic has generally been lower than other states, which Lee said was a product of his administration’s intense focus on at-risk residents in nursing homes.
“At the beginning, we told people to stay home, businesses were closed up and everyone was diligent,” the governor said. “That’s unsustainable, and we all knew that was unsustainable. So we began reopening with the Tennessee Pledge and with guidance for schools.
“Now, we’ve all realized this virus exists, and we should and could go on and live our lives and run our businesses and have our livelihoods. Just wear a mask and we can continue to have our lives.”
Lee, who dictated the authority to mandate masks to Tennessee’s county mayors, said he wasn’t planning to issue any more executive orders mandating public health precautions.
“We can’t shut things down, we can’t mandate things, that’s unsustainable,” he said. “We’ve asked Tennesseans to do a lot of things in last four months — we forced them to initially, but not for long — because there was much we didn’t understand.
“Now, people know it’s out there, they know they have a choice, to stay home or to not stay home, to wear mask or to not wear one, to socially distance or to not socially distance. The have the freedom and knowledge necessary to go through with what’s needed.”