With the November Johnson City Board of Education election coming up, it’s important to know how the board works and what decisions members can make.
The Johnson City Board of Education makes several decisions that affect nearly 8,000 students in the Johnson City Schools district.
Many of their duties revolve around managing the budget for building projects, district salaries and benefits and much more. It’s up to the board members to be stewards of the money given to them through local, state and federal funding.
The board can also decide which textbooks to adopt and how to implement the system’s curriculum. In addition, members determine whether school closures are needed and approve the district’s academic calendar — two key responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board has seven members, residents elected on a “non-partisan basis,” who are expected to be “citizens of recognized integrity, intelligence and ability to administer the duties of the office.”
To qualify, each must have a high school diploma or a GED, and they cannot be a member of city or county government.
It’s up to this board — which currently consists of members Kathy Hall, Robert Williams, Paula Treece, Michelle Treece, Tom Hager, Jonathan Kinnick and Chairman Tim Belisle — and Superintendent Steve Barnett to determine operations moving forward through the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s been largely left to them to decide whether to close schools if infections increase dramatically or relax safety protocol if the pandemic’s intensity lessens.
The board is also responsible for evaluating and specifying the expectations of Barnett, whose contract was renewed until at least 2024 on Sept. 8. In turn, the superintendent is in charge of all administrators and principals who report to him.
There are three seats open on the board, and seven candidates: Kenneth Herb Greenlee, Ginger Carter, David Linville, Beth Simpson, Matt Wilhjelm and incumbents Kinnick and Paula Treece.
After the November election, new officers will be elected in December. The board will then appoint a chairman, vice chairman and secretary to serve one-year terms until they leave the board or another is selected.
Kinnick, who is running for re-election in November, currently serves as the board’s secretary, who conducts correspondence with the board, preserves records and receives all reports acquired by the board.
Hall currently serves as vice-chair, which assumes the duties of the chairman in his or her absence and chairs the Superintendent’s Compensation Committee, which determines Barnett’s compensation.
The current chairman, Belisle, recently decided not to run for re-election in November. Whoever replaces him will help Barnett prepare meeting agendas, preside over all meetings and appoint committees. The chairperson will also be responsible for preparing the district budget with the superintendent.