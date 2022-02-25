The League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee will host a program about Johnson City municipal government on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, from 3-4:30 p.m.
Mayor Joe Wise, Commissioner Jenny Brock and City Manager Cathy Ball will discuss the work of the Johnson City Commission, the roles and responsibilities of elected officials and the city manager, how the City Commission is responsive to citizens, and how citizens are encouraged to be active, educated, and contribute to the city's advancement.
Participation is possible in-person and virtually. The location for in-person attendance is the Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. The meeting also will be live streamed through the Johnson City YouTube channel for those who prefer attending virtually.
The League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee is a local nonpartisan, nonprofit civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and promotes civic engagement through education and advocacy. Meetings are open to the public.
For more information about this meeting or about the organization, please contact the league at lwv.netn@gmail.com.