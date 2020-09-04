Virtual talks will be held on Tuesdays
The League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee is hosting “Lunch with the League,” a series of lunchtime chats on a variety of topics intended to provide tools and resources to engage voters in the Nov. 3 election.
Guests will hear brief presentations on each topic, followed by an opportunity to ask questions and join in the conversation.
Each virtual lunch date with league experts will be held on Tuesdays via Zoom, from noon to 1 p.m.
The dates and topics are:
- Sept. 8: Voting by absentee ballot.
- Sept. 22: Voter registration.
- Oct. 6: Voter education/ballot ready.
- Oct. 20: In-person early voting/ballot ready.
- Nov. 17: Post-election wrap-up.
“The Lunch with the League series is designed to help people feel prepared and confident to vote this November,” said league member Rebecca Keeler, who oversees the Voter Services Committee. “The mission of the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee includes encouraging people in our community to get more involved in civic life. One measure of civic engagement is voter turnout, which we aim to improve in Northeast Tennessee.”
Information about the league’s activities may be found at https://my.lwv.org/tennessee/northeast-tennessee, by following on Facebook, or by emailing the league at lwv.netn@gmail.com.
The League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee is a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. It works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
For more information, call 423-741-4621 or email at lwv.netn@gmail.com.
Contributed to the Press