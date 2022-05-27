Local officials will be working in June to transfer ownership of the 112-year-old Ashe Street Courthouse from Washington County to Johnson City’s control.
City and county leaders, who met Friday as the Ashe Street Courthouse Project Special Committee, agreed to make the conveyance of the deed for the historic property the first order of business in moving forward with the renovation project.
County Commissioner Jodi Jones, who chaired the panel’s meeting, said she will next report to the County-Owned Property Committee that Johnson City and Washington County officials “have reached a consensus” on a deal to transfer ownership of the property at 401 Ashe Street from the county to the city’s hands.
Jones said she hopes the committee, which meets 4 p.m. Thursday at the Washington County Courthouse, will then recommend the County Commission approves the deed transfer at its regular meeting on June 27.
In the meantime, Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said he and his colleagues on the City Commission will be voting to approve the same deal when they meet on June 16.
“I hope people are excited about the potential of this project,” Wise said. “A significant amount of time and efforts have gone into getting us to where we are today.”
The agreement includes a commitment for the property to be transferred from the county to the city in such a way that it meets a public use clause mandated by the federal government in the original deed.
The city has also agreed to reimburse the county $120,000 for re-roofing work it paid for at the courthouse last year.
City Manager Kathy Ball said the terms of the property transfer should also include the conditions under which the city has committed to use funds from a state grant to refurbish and develop the property for the good of the region.
Gov. Bill Lee has awarded Johnson City a $5 million grant from for restorations and improvements to the courthouse. With that money, the city is preparing to renovate the historic structure with plans to designate at least a portion of the building for business and entrepreneurial development.
Jones told city officials that a number of her constituents in the Tree Streets have raised questions regarding the availability of community space in the renovated courthouse. Ball said designated public space has not been included in the architectural plans, noting it is not in keeping with the proposal the city has submitted to the governor’s office for redeveloping the building.
The city manager also told Jones the city would be using a “very transparent process” when it begins accepting and vetting requests for proposals to use the space in the renovated courthouse.
Ball said those proposals should be in keeping with “doing what’s best for the community and the highest and best use of the property.”
With the state recently lifting time constraints on the use of the governor’s grant, Johnson City officials say they hope to complete the project in either late 2022 or early 2023.
Preliminary architectural plans show Johnson City hopes to restore the original 1910 courthouse and demolish a single-story 1,600-square-foot section of the building facing Earnest Street that was added in 1965. In doing so, the renovation would create a new entrance accessible from Earnest and West Walnut streets.
Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said plans also call for Earnest Street to be closed to motor vehicles, making the area accessible only to pedestrian and bike traffic.