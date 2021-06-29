Legislation to allow “law-abiding citizens” in Tennessee to carry a firearm without a permit into places “where they are lawfully present” becomes state law on Thursday.
Citizens must be at least 21 years old or honorably discharged or active in the U.S. armed forces, National Guard or Reserves to carry a firearm without a permit.
Those with felony convictions, orders of protection in effect, pending charges or convictions for domestic violence or stalking or court-recognized mental health issues are prohibited from doing so.
It also increases the penalty for the theft of a firearm to a Class E felony.
Another new gun-related law is one that prevents “a state or local entity” from creating a registry to keep a record of who possesses firearms in Tennessee.
This act defines a registry as a record of possession or ownership by non-governmental individuals or entities and provides that violation of this measure would result in a Class E felony and a loss of funding from the state for the following fiscal year and any subsequent years that the violation occurs.
Both measures are among a number of new statutes set to become law in Tennessee on Thursday. Others include:
The Firearm Information Privacy Protection Act: This new law is aimed at protecting the anonymity of residents who own firearms. It creates a Class E felony for any public personnel “that intentionally discloses information about an owner of a firearm for the purpose of compiling a federal firearms registry or confiscation of firearms.”
Accommodations For All Children Act: A measure that requires public schools to provide a reasonable accommodation to a student who has stated — in a written request — that they are unwilling or unable to use multi-occupancy restrooms or changing facilities designated for the person’s sex.
Public Restrooms: A law requiring that businesses “that allow both biological sexes to use the same multi-stall public restroom” to post a notice of that policy at the entrance to the facility. The new law does not apply to single-use public restrooms.
Unborn Child Dignity Act: A law that requires proper burial or cremation for a surgically aborted child. Proponents of the measure say the act grants the same “protection, respect and dignity” to a surgically aborted child that is required by law for any deceased human being.
Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation And Student Acceleration Act: A law to strengthen the state’s 3rd grade reading retention policy by ensuring that students are on grade-level before being promoted to the 4th grade.
Sales Tax Holiday: A new law that cuts $50 million in taxes by providing an additional sales tax holiday on the sale of food and food ingredients from July 30 to Aug. 4. It also cuts the taxes on the retail sale of prepared food for restaurants during the same time period.
Addressing Teacher Shortages: This law addresses teacher shortages by simplifying the teacher licensure process. It provides aid to teachers who are moving into Tennessee to receive an appropriate teaching license, helping qualified teachers get into classrooms quicker.
Textbook Transparency Act: A measure to ensure that all textbooks issued to Tennessee students are accessible to the public to view. It makes available online textbooks that are adopted by the state of Tennessee and used by public schools.
Foreign Influence on Higher Education: The new statute prohibits the establishment of “Confucius Institutes,” which Republican lawmakers say have ties to communist regimes. The law requires state institutions to disclose gifts received from and contracts initiated with a foreign source in excess of $10,000.
Cracking Down on Porch Pirates: This law would place stiffer sentences on those convicted of stealing packages left in mailboxes or on doorsteps. The first offense will continue to be punished based on the value of the stolen item.
However, second or subsequent offense of mail theft will be charged as a Class E felony.
Drag Racing: A law to discourage drag racing by increasing the penalty for drag racing from a Class B misdemeanor to a Class A misdemeanor.
Enhanced Penalties For Aggravated Riots: A new law adds to the offense of aggravated rioting to include those who are compensated to participate in a riot or travel from outside the state to participate.
Criminal Justice Reform: This new law is based on Gov. Bill Lee’s criminal justice reform proposals and include efforts to streamline and create alternatives to incarceration through Recovery Courts and felony probation.
The measure expands Tennessee’s Recovery Court System, which includes Veterans Courts, Mental Health Courts and Drug Courts for those charged with misdemeanor assaults.
Constitutional Challenges: A law to create a three-judge panel to hear challenges to the constitutionality of a state statute, an executive order or an administrative rule or regulation. It includes challenges to the constitutionality of a state statute that apportions or redistricts state legislative or congressional districts.