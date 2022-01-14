State lawmakers told local educators on Friday that efforts to reform the way Tennessee funds public schools are still in their infancy and lack details.
“We are probably miles away from the finish line,” state Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said during a joint gathering of the Johnson City and Washington County boards of education at the city school system’s central office. “We haven’t even gotten to the starting line yet.”
Both Hicks and state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, said details of a push by Gov. Bill Lee to amend the state’s 30-year-old funding formula for the Basic Education Program are still being hammered out. Crowe said an outline of the governor’s plan released this week shows the new funding formula is designed to follow students based on their individual learning needs.
“We are not sure yet where the governor is going with this,” said Crowe, who is a member of the state Senate’s Education Committee. “The latest thing I heard is the dollars will follow the child, but we aren’t talking about vouchers.”
Crowe said the governor has promised to better Tennessee’s ranking for school funding per pupil, which now stands at 44th in the nation. Even so, county school board member Keith Ervin noted the governor has not indicated how much that ranking will be improved with the new BEP formula.
“Will we be middle of the pack or in the top 15?” Ervin asked.
Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett said there is a “degree of anxiety” among more affluent school systems, who fear they could lose money under a new formula. Currently, school systems receive state education funds based on their local governments’ ability to pay for those school programs.
Barnett said a change in the BEP formula could also alter how much schools put into that “maintenance of effort.” Kathy Hall, chair of the city’s Board of Education, said it’s important that state funding does not impact that local match over time.
Hall also noted that maintenance of effort will be important if the state makes good on its goals to expand pre-kindergarten programs and lower classroom sizes.
“Both means we will need more local classrooms and more school buildings,” she said.
Jerry Boyd, Washington County’s director of schools, said it was important that state officials think of equity and fairness when determining how state education funds will be distributed to school districts statewide.
“We need to pay attention to that pool of money to see that it grows and that there are no winners and losers,” Boyd said.
Michelle Treece, a member of the Johnson City Board of Education, also told state legislators she found the lack of details on the new BEP formula to be “very discouraging.”
Treece said she hoped local lawmakers will be more responsive to her questions about the funding formula than they were when she expressed concerns about legislation the state General Assembly passed last year banning “critical race theory” instruction in Tennessee.
“I’d like a reply,” Treece said, referring to her calls and emails.
Hicks said details of the new school funding formula will be hashed out as he and his colleagues hold committee hearings during the legislative session.
“I’m excited to be a part of tackling the BEP funding issue,” he said. “I believe we have a great opportunity on the horizon.”