State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Wednesday it’s “way too early for school systems to be discussing mask mandates.”
Hicks also said he is “100 percent” in agreement with state House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, who told reporters on Monday he would ask Gov. Bill Lee to call for a special session of the General Assembly if school systems begin requiring masks to be worn in their classrooms or separating students based on their vaccination status.
Sexton said data released this week tracking learning loss during the pandemic demonstrates that students need to have in-person learning, and he believes wearing masks in schools should be a parental decision and not one mandated by school districts.
“I’ve always thought during COVID that wearing masks and vaccines should be a personal choice,” said Hicks, who noted he contracted the novel coronavirus last year and has decided not to get a COVID-19 vaccination. “This comes down to a choice that must be made by parents and their children.”
The state legislator also said he doesn’t think most children “will wear the masks properly” even if required to do so.
Dr. Patricia Chambers, chief medical officer at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday that the COVID-19 infection numbers strongly indicate that parents should send their children back to school wearing masks.
“Kids are not good at washing their hands, kids are not good at not touching surfaces, kids are not good at making good choices when they sneeze,” she said. “For all of these reasons, if your child is going back to school this week, they need to be in a mask.”
Hicks said that while he respects the advice Ballad Health officials are giving to parents, he believes more reliable data is needed from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health agencies on how wearing masks will actually impact the spread of the delta variant.
“It’s my job as a legislator to make sure that our citizens’ constitutional rights are protected,” Hicks said. “Too many times we forget that’s what our founders expressed when they wrote the Constitution.”
Both of his Washington County colleagues in Nashville, state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, also said Wednesday they believe the final say on masks should be left to students and parents.
“I think any mask decision for students should be a local decision made with the child’s family in consultation with their local systems and officials, looking at current CDC guidelines while taking into account the infection rates in each of the various communities they may live in,” Crowe said.
Likewise, Alexander said she believes that “parents should have the right to choose what is best” for their children.
“Both Washington County and Johnson City school boards are giving parents the freedom to choose and I fully support their decision,” she said.
Alexander also supports Sexton’s opposition to the idea of school districts mandating that students wear masks.