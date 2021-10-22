State lawmakers from Washington County are calling on the Ford Motor Co. to include local businesses as part of a statewide supply chain for its new manufacturing plant in West Tennessee.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and state Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, released a statement on Friday expressing their support for businesses in Northeast Tennessee to be a part of supplying manufacturing needs for the new facility.
Crowe proposed the idea of a statewide supply chain before the state General Assembly voted Wednesday to approve a $884 million state incentive package for Ford to locate a plant near Memphis.
Crowe said he received positive feedback from that plea.
“The good news is that Ford officials have told us that sourcing from an already existing space or business will be important to them,” Crowe said. “They have also told us that there will be ‘supply chain fairs and events’ that they will host further down the road. This could benefit suppliers in our area.”
Hicks said approval of the Ford deal “is a historic time” for the state.
“The Ford Blue Oval plant will help generations of families, and there is nothing as important as doing all we can for the small businesses of Northeast Tennessee,” he said. “I do want to thank Senator Crowe for his efforts.”
Alexander said bringing the Ford plant to Tennessee will provide numerous opportunities for existing manufacturers across the state.
“Northeast Tennessee has many businesses that could supply parts that Ford could use,” Alexander said. “As legislators, we will be pushing for our companies to be part of their supply chain.”
The three legislators urged that businesses refer their inquiries to dcampus@ford.com. They also recommend sending an introductory email with an overview of their company and its capabilities.