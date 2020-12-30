State and local law enforcement will be saturating the area throughout the weekend looking for impaired drivers in hopes of preventing traffic fatalities.
“The Johnson City Police Department will have additional officers on the road this holiday looking for impaired drivers,” according to a press release sent Wednesday. “These high visibility “saturation patrols'' will be conducted all weekend in partnership with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) Booze It and Lose It impaired-driving campaign. The THSO is providing grant overtime funding for JCPD to conduct these DUI saturation patrols aimed at removing impaired drivers from Johnson City streets.
Also, The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct an aggressive traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2020 New Year’s Eve holiday period beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m. and concluding Sunday at 11:59 p.m. State troopers will perform saturation patrols, as well as seat belt, sobriety and driver license checkpoints during the holiday. All of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have troopers working to ensure a safe holiday as we end 2020.
During last year’s New Year’s holiday period, five people were killed in five traffic crashes on Tennessee roads. Of the five vehicular fatalities, two were single vehicle crashes, and three were multiple vehicle crashes. Two occupants killed were not wearing seat belts. Alcohol was involved in three of the traffic deaths. State troopers have arrested 4,537 individuals for DUI from January 1st through December 24th, 2020. In 2019, the number of arrests made during that time was 5,627.