ROAN MOUNTAIN — Winter returned to the mountains of East Tennessee on Saturday causing the Carter County Highway Department to spend the weekend clearing snowy and icy roads in all the places where winter weather creates driving problems.
Assistant Road Superintendent Shannon Burchett said there was about 5 inches of snow on all the roads at higher elevations. He said not only was there a lot of snow on the roads, but it was a wet, heavy snow. That caused several of the trucks plowing the snow to wind up in ditches during the difficult day. He said three trucks got in so far that it took a wrecker to pull them out. Burchett said these were at Heaton Hill, Hughes Gap and another Roan Mountain road.
Burchett said no one was injured, but the trucks suffered some correctable dents and other damage. Burchett said these roads sometimes have steep drop offs, so it is safer to just allow the trucks to go into the ditch “and just hang on for the ride.”
Burchett said all the Carter County roads were open on Saturday evening. Since the temperatures remained below freezing throughout the day, there was not a lot of ice from roads refreezing. He said the biggest problem may be from strong winds on Saturday afternoon that created snowdrifts across some roads.
Burchett said the road crews will be back on the roads on Sunday, but with the temperatures expected to get well above freezing in even the high elevations on Sunday afternoon, the crews should be getting help from the strong springtime sun.