At the end of 2019, I stumbled upon a viral Twitter thread by Bloomberg reporter Ben Bartenstein, who tracked the gender diversity of his sources in 2018.
Bartenstein’s 12-tweet thread detailed his previous struggles to include female voices in his reporting, and how his news organization committed to fixing an issue that’s long plagued journalism. Bartenstein didn’t track the racial diversity of his sources, but shared that in 2017 only 13% of his sources were women — a total that jumped to half the following year. New York Times reporter Ben Casselman did a similar thread in 2019 that tracked the racial and gender diversity of his sources and found that 42% of his sources were women and just 15% were people of color.
According to a 2015 study by the Global Media Monitoring Project, less than a quarter of people quoted or written about in the news internationally were women, a number that had barely moved since 2005. For people of color, who make up less than one-fifth of American newsroom staff at print and online publications, that discrepancy is likely even more stark.
Both of those threads inspired me to do something similar, and that’s exactly what I did in 2020.
Over the course of 2020, I quoted 376 people for nearly 500 articles — broken down by sex, race and expertise. I decided the best way to illustrate the diversity in my sources was to break it down into three primary categories: White men, women and people of color.
The final numbers weren’t surprising, but they were disappointing. Overall, about 43% of my sources were white men and 40% were women. People of color, which was often my own best guess, made up just under 16% of my sources. In my top-10 most quoted people last year, seven were white men, two were women and only one was a person of color.
When I first began this project, I hoped my sourcing would, at the very least, closely represent the diversity of Johnson City — though I certainly wanted it to be as even as possible. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Johnson City is nearly 53% female and 18% non-white, so I fell quite a bit short in my baseline goals, let alone in reaching anything close to equal diversity in my sources.
The most interesting thing for me though, was the breakdown of those sources by expertise.
Of the 234 total times I quoted a woman in my stories, only six of those were experts — tied for the second-lowest field with law enforcement. Overwhelmingly, I quoted women for their experiences. Of the total times I quoted a woman, 44% of those were for their experience. Of the 93 times I quoted a person of color, meanwhile, 56% were quoted for their personal experiences — a direct result of my coverage of the social justice protests and marches from over the summer. Comparatively, only a quarter of the white men I spoke to were quoted for their experience.
This difference is more visible when you look at the raw numbers.
Of the 153 women I quoted, 68 were quoted for their personal experiences, as were 44 of the 97 people of color. Only 42 of the 163 white men I spoke to were quoted for their personal experiences, though that was tied for the most alongside of politicians and government officials.
Oftentimes, this comes as a result of who is readily available for us to speak to (i.e. spokespeople or other executives) and who is in a position of power, such as CEOs or elected officials. And in 2020, when our interaction with the general public was extremely limited, we had to rely heavily on those in those leadership positions who tend to be white men.
I spoke to Dr. Keith Johnson, East Tennessee State University’s vice president for equity and inclusion, about this discrepancy, as well as the need for diverse voices in the media and in positions of power. He said it was “extremely important that we understand those we serve by getting their opinions and perspectives and perceptions on everything” and that sometimes that may require you to seek out those diverse voices.
“Often times when people of color are involved it’s like special teams,” Johnson said. “If you think about football, we’re brought in on special teams. We want to be playing on offense and defense the whole way, but oftentimes we’re brought in just for special things and then we’re put back on the sidelines.”
This really resonated with me, and made me evaluate how often I speak with women or people of color or other marginalized groups (such as those in the LGBTQ community) only when it’s something directly related to their race, sex or sexual orientation. This is a problem because it compartmentalizes their experiences to only times when we deem their input is valuable or pertinent — even though their voices shouldn’t be limited just to those “special teams plays.”
Johnson and I spoke for about half-an-hour about the importance of diversity in all aspect of life and all types of work — not just journalism. And in speaking to Johnson, it was clear just how much leaving out diverse voices — whether intentional or not — can affect people, and your work. When those populations aren’t given a seat at the table, not only are you denying them the opportunity to be heard, but you are also likely to miss out on new thoughts and ideas you hadn’t considered or even thought of.
In journalism, this could translate to more well-rounded reporting, new story ideas and give our readers a better look at how their community — our community — sees and views certain issues, whether that’s in a story about a new city works project, a protest, a new business development or politics. And so next year, I hope to improve my source diversity by seeking out and amplifying more diverse voices in my reporting because, as Johnson said, “you make a huge mistake when you leave populations out.”