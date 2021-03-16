You’ll have one final opportunity Sunday to tour portions of the old Boones Creek Middle School before the Great Depression-era structure is torn down next week.
Mike Masters, vice chairman of the Washington County Board of Education, said he and others with fond memories of the former middle school, at 4352 N. Roan St., will have one last chance to roam the hallways of the building.
Taking One Last Look Around
Masters, who attended the old school in the early 1970s, said he has been asked by former classmates on social media to help arrange tours of the school from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
“It will be a reunion of sorts,” Masters said. “I went to school there with many of the friends I grew up with. We may have 20 people show up or we may have 200.”
He said portions of the building are in “bad shape,” so for safety reasons, only designated areas — such as the gym, cafeteria and the main office —will be available for public inspection.
“I’ll bring a basketball with me in case someone wants to make one last shot in the gym,” he said.
The Building Has A Long History
Work is scheduled to begin Monday to demolish the brick building, which was originally constructed in 1939 as a high school under the Works Progress Administration. Two additions were made to the building in the late 1950s.
Boones Creek High School became a middle school in 1972 with the opening of a new Boones Creek Elementary School and Daniel Boone High School.
Deciding To Demolish The Building
School board members decided to demolish the building earlier this year after learning it has at least $500,000 worth of problems that needed to be addressed, including asbestos issues, a leaky roof and a faulty sprinkler system.
The building and 12-acre site was originally listed for sale at $2 million.
The old Boones Creek Middle School has been unoccupied since the new Boones Creek Pre-K-8 School, located at 132 Highland Church Road, opened in 2019.