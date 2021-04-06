The Langston Centre, 315 Elm St., will host the City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign Poster Exhibition from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays Monday, April 12, through Friday, May 28.
The exhibition is free.
Following President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “war on poverty” in 1964, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference – led by Drs. Martin Luther King Jr. and Ralph David Abernathy – declared poverty a national human rights issue. The organization planned the Poor People’s Campaign, which drew thousands of people to Washington D.C. who demanded social reforms for 43 days between May and June 1968.
The National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service organized the poster exhibition to honor Dr. King’s daring vision for economic justice and opportunity for every U.S. citizen.
For more information, call the Langston Centre at 423-434-5785.