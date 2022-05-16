ELIZABETHTON — The aging Carter County landfill and future efforts to renovate the facility dominated discussion at Monday night’s session of the Carter County Commission.
Landfill Committee Chairman Gary Bailey told commissioners that just two days before, the engine blew up on a loader at the transfer station. He said the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation mandates that a loader must be used, but a bulldozer can be used until the loader is repaired.
That stimulated a discussion on the longterm future of the landfill, including the possible building of a replacement transfer station, and also plans to expand the demolition and construction landfill on site.
Bailey said Kim Raia, environmental consultant with the County Technical Advisory Service of University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service, met with the Landfill Committee last week and is advising the county. During her meeting with the committee, Raia advised that the life of the transfer station is near its end, and that it will take years to get a new transfer station up and running.
After allowing commissioners to ask several questions about the landfill’s future, Commission Chairwoman Ginger Holdren refocused the committee on the immediate problem at the landfill. Bailey said the repair of the loader will require a rebuilt engine and that the engine and cost of installing it will amount to as much as $42,000.
Commissioner Aaron Frazier made a motion to take up to $42,000 from the unassigned general fund to buy and install the replacement engine. The motion passed 23-1, with Travis Hill casting the no vote.
In other matters, the commission voted to adopt an orphaned section of the Old Milligan Highway that was not being maintained by any local, state, or federal highway office. The road had once been the property of the state when the Milligan Highway was being paved, but the state did not maintain the old street and neither the county or the city of Elizabethton included the 0.2-mile section in its road or street lists.
Several residents approached the County Highway Department about the deteriorating road earlier this month and asked the county to take it over. The Commission voted unanimously to take over the road and authorized $25,000 to repair and repave the small section, which is near Emmanuel Christian Seminary, a part of Milligan University.
The commission also voted to restore the county’s distribution of “referendum” half-cent local option sales tax proceeds that existed as of June 30, 2021, in accordance with state law, which required that 50% of all local option sales taxes are divided among all school systems within Carter County.
That includes the Elizabethton City Schools and the Johnson City Schools. The remaining 50% of the sales tax revenue will be designated for the referendum’s stated purpose of providing funds for Carter County Schools capital projects.
The commission also approved funds for the replacement of First Utility District waterlines across Danner Bridge and Blevins Hollow Bridge. Both bridges are being replaced and the lines ran across the old bridges.
The Donner Bridge line is $15,000, but because of a more difficult approach, the Blevins Hollow Bridge line is $60,000. The funds will come out of the county portion of the federal American Rescue Plan funding.
In other matters, Mayor Patty Woodby recognized one current Hampton High School student and one graduate of Hampton who were responsible for the design and floor plans for the new fire stations built by the Hampton-Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department and by the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Woodby said Jonathan Green is a graduate of Hampton High School; this month he gradated from Northeast State Community College with his associate of applied science degree. He was named the Most Outstanding Engineering Design Student for his graduating class. While at Hampton, he studying in the architectural drafting program and he continued this career pathway while at Northeast. During his studies at Northeast, Green used the skills he had learned to design the new Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department substation.
Woodby said Paige Greer is a student at Hampton High School and will graduate later this month. During her junior year as a student in the architectural drafting program at Hampton, Greer used the skills she had learned to design the new Hampton-Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department substation.
She has been accepted into the University of Tennessee architectural program, where she plans to continue her education. She is a three-time Tennessee State architectural drafting champion, winning in both the Skills USA and Technology Student Association state competitions.
Woodby also presented mayoral proclamations honoring Bill and Catherine Armstrong and Bob and Penny White. The Armstrongs founded the Carter County Humane Society and provided leadership before turning the organization over to the leadership of Bob and Penny White.