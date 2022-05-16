Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby (center) presents mayoral proclamations to former and current Hampton High School students Jonathan Green and Paige Greer. Both students are products of the Hampton High architectural drafting program and used those skills to design new substations of local volunteer fire department. Green designed the new Stoney Creek substation and Greer designed the new Hampton-Valley Forge substation. Green just graduated from Northeast State Community College this month and Greer will graduate from Hampton later this month.