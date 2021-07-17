Crews searching Boone Lake recovered a body believed to be that of David Schreck on Saturday, according to information released by Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal.
Schreck, of Johnson City, was last seen going into the water near the 300 block of Carroll Creek Road on Tuesday morning.
Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Washington County EMS found the body at about 10 a.m. in the area where authorities had been searching for Schreck.
The body was sent for an autopsy and positive identification. The investigation continues, but foul play is not suspected.