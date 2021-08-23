ELIZABETHTON — Schools were closed in the Carter County School system on Monday because of a shortage of bus drivers and a lack of substitute teachers.
The schools system anticipates being open on Tuesday, Aug. 24, with reassignments of teachers and substitutes.
While most of the school system operations will return to normal on Tuesday, there are three bus rotes that will not be running until further notice because of a shortage of bus drivers due to quarantine. These three bus routes are:
Bus No. 23: Hampton High School and Hampton Elementary School.
Bus No. 1: Little Milligan Elementary School and Hampton High School.
Bus No. 44: Happy Valley area.
Monday’s closing marks the second straight school day that the entire system has been closed. The system was closed on Friday because of flooding and damaged roads.