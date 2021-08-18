Almost a year after cutting the ribbon on its new headquarters in Johnson City, executives at LabConnect were again joined by state leaders to celebrate growth at the company, which is occurring ahead of schedule.
Last September, Gov. Bill Lee visited LabConnect, which provides clinical trial central lab services, to recognize the relocation of the company's headquarters from Seattle, Washington, to Johnson City as well as the expansion of the business's biorepository. The company announced the move in April 2020.
On Wednesday, the company was joined by U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger to celebrate further growth at its location in Johnson City, where the company's footprint has increased from 55,000 square feet to 88,000 square feet since its announcement in 2020.
"Upper East Tennessee really has the workforce that can support this," Blackburn said, "and because of that there is the potential for growth."
Spurred by market demand, the company has opened a 20,000-square-foot addition at its complex a year ahead of schedule and has created 71 more jobs than it had originally anticipated this time last year.
Blackburn and Harshbarger toured the company's complex in Johnson City on Wednesday and celebrated the company's quick growth with a ribbon cutting.
"I've always said I want this to be the model district for not just the state — for the whole country," Harshbarger said, "and you all have a head start on that."
LabConnect’s services include coordinating lab testing, providing kits to store samples and arranging data and sample transport around the world.
In a press release, the company said it's currently expanding its sample accessioning and preparation areas, which is on top of a "significant" expansion to the company's kit division and biorepository that was completed in 2020. Once those projects are complete at the end of September, the company expects to have tripled its capacity.
Alicia Summers, vice president of business development with the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, said LabConnect has a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with the Johnson City Industrial Development Board that provides a scaled abatement over five years on personal property taxes associated with newly purchased machinery and equipment.
The agreement offers a 100% abatement on property taxes in the first year, which decreases 20% per year. The agreement comes with the expectation that LabConnect create 211 jobs at its local facility over the five year term of the deal. The company must reach 90% of that job creation target by the end of their fifth year.
The company is also required to submit a performance report annually to the Johnson City IDB.
The roughly 200 jobs the company has committed to create through its agreement with the local IDB is the same job creation goal attached to an incentive package with the state of Tennessee.
After 18 months, Sellig said the company is already halfway to its goal of 200 jobs. Currently, the company has almost 500 employees across the country.
"With the growth rate we're having and the continued success on our business development team, we're looking to well achieve our goal probably by the end of next year," Sellig said.