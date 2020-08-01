Northeast Tennessee reported 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and no new related deaths Saturday.
With 31 new recoveries added to the data, the number of active cases grew by 129, taking the total to 1,974 in the upper eight counties.
Washington County had the most new cases in the region with 50, taking the total to 993 over the course of the pandemic. The county also had the most active cases by far at 730 followed by Carter County at 306 and Sullivan County at 269.
The death toll stood at 25 after a record week in the number of new fatalities in the region.
The region reported seven new hospitalizations for a total of 199 since reporting began.
There were 20 new cases among school-age children in the region for a total of 310 since reporting began.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 160 new cases. By county: Carter 17, Greene 18, Hancock 1, Hawkins 13, Johnson 25, Sullivan 29, Unicoi 7 and Washington 50.
- 3,173 total cases. By county: Carter 407, Greene 362, Hancock 72, Hawkins 304, Johnson 141, Sullivan 758, Unicoi 136 and Washington 993.
- 7 new hospitalizations. By county: Greene 1, Hawkins 1, Johnson 0, Sullivan 3, and Washington 2.
- 199 total hospitalizations. By county: Carter 33, Greene 23, Hancock 7, Hawkins 25, Johnson 6, Sullivan 57, Unicoi 2 and Washington 46.
- 0 new deaths. Total of 25. Deaths by county: Carter 5, Greene 5,Hancock 1, Hawkins 4, Johnson 0, Sullivan 8, Unicoi 0 and Washington 2.
- 31 new recoveries. By county: Carter 5, Greene 1, Hancock 0, Hawkins 2, Johnson 1, Sullivan 13, Unicoi 1 and Washington 8.
- 1,174 total recoveries. By county: Carter 96, Greene 134, Hancock 14, Hawkins 86, Johnson 40, Sullivan 481, Unicoi 62 and Washington 261.
- 20 new cases among school-age children. By county: Carter 1, Greene 4, Johnson 6, Sullivan 3, Unicoi 1 and Washington 5.
- 310 total cases among school-age children. By county: Carter 40, Greene 48, Hancock 18, Hawkins 17, Johnson 21, Sullivan 59, Unicoi 2 and Washington 105.
Statewide
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,225 news cases, 63 new hospitalizations and seven new deaths from COVID-19 Saturday. The state had 39,466 active cases and 1,067 deaths over the course of the pandemic.
There were 39,466 active cases across the state, besting the new record set Friday by 944 cases.
Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,225 new cases
- 108,184 total cases. 106,946 confirmed, 1,238 probable
- 39,466 active cases
- 7 new deaths
- 1,067 total deaths, 1,030 confirmed, 37 probable
- 63 new hospitalizations
- 4,726 total hospitalizations
- 1,294 new recoveries
- 67,651 total recoveries
- 29,391 new tests
- 1,541,615 total tests