ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department has announced the groups who will be performing at the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts.
The first of the two concerts takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with Crowder and special guest Big Daddy Weave. Crowder is a three-time Grammy nominee with over 3 million records sold. He’s currently on the Milk & Honey tour, named after his latest album, which includes the new hit single “Good God Almighty”. Big Daddy Weave is responsible for hits like “My Story”, “Redeemed”, and “The Only Name Yours Will Be”.
The second concert takes place on Thursday, Sept. 22, with Kip Moore and special guest Dylan Scott. Kip Moore is responsible for its like “She’s Mine”, ”Somethin’ bout a Truck”, “Beer Money”, “Last Shot”, and “Pretty Girl”. You’ll recognize Dylan Scott from songs like “My Girl”, “New Truck”, “Can’t Have Mine”, and “Hooked”.
The Covered Bridge Kickoff Concerts will take place at Elizabethton High School’s Citizens Bank Stadium, Tickets go on sale May 5 at 8 a.m. at the following link: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/24749/elizabethton-high-school-citizens-bank-stadium. Tickets can be purchased for each individual day or as a two-day pass.