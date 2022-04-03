Kingsport teen Graham Barnes is chasing his passion all the way across the ocean.
17-year-old Barnes, who has been practicing ballet since he was 3, will be spending his summer participating in summer intensive training programs with the Royal Danish Ballet in Copenhagen, Denmark, and the Dutch National Ballet in Amsterdam.
Barnes was also accepted to train with the Paris Opera and Ballet in France, but had to turn it down due to a time overlap with one of the other programs.
“All of them have been, ever since I was a little kid, my dream places to study at and Europe is kind of like the epitome of ballet,” Barnes said.
Barnes got his start at Kingsport Ballet after watching his sister practice ballet when he was 3. Barnes trained at Kingsport Ballet until he was accepted into the HARID Conservatory, a prestigious, tuition-free ballet training high school in Boca Raton, Florida. Barnes said hundreds of students from around the world apply to study at the HARID Conservatory but few are chosen.
“It’s been amazing training there,” he said. “I feel that I’ve matured in my dancing and I have nothing but good things to say about them.”
Barnes also has two second-place finishes at the Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Barnes said he is excited to learn different techniques and styles of ballet during his training this summer, including one unique ballet style called Bournonville.
“It’s a training technique that is only trained at selective places all over the world because it’s not a very popular technique, but it’s a very good technique,” he said. “So I’m very excited to train in that style.”
Following his education and training, Barnes said his ultimate goal is to be hired into a ballet company and continue his dancing career.
“Graham has been a dedicated ballet dancer since he was 3 years old, and it’s not common for someone of his age to know what they want to do and be fully dedicated to pursuing that dream,” said Andy Barnes, Graham’s father.
