Kingsport police are searching for a youth missing since last week, and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives.
Joshua Erdley, 14, was reported missing on Sept. 28. Kingsport Police Department investigators said they do not suspect foul play.
Police described Erdley as a white, male juvenile.
Anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to contact the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.