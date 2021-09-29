U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, scored her first legislative win in the U.S. House on Wednesday with passage of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Contract and Reporting Act of 2021.
It is the first bill Harshbarger has ushered to passage as a primary sponsor. It now goes to the U.S. Senate.
The legislation requires the Homeland Security to give a public daily report of all of its headquarters and component contract awards over $4 million and must provide Congress and the public with a better insight into how the department supports its mission.
“Today, I have delivered on my promise to play a part in holding the Biden administration accountable on their self-inflicted border crisis,” Harshbarger said in a news release. “The DHS Contract and Reporting Act will require transparent reporting on contract awards granted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security so we taxpayers know how our federal tax dollars are being spent.”
She said in her statement that “this is important given the disturbing lack of transparency by Biden’s DHS on where migrants are going once they’re released into the United States, including those here in Tennessee.”
The bill requires Homeland Security to include key information on its contracts, such as the total estimated dollar amount to be spent, information on whether the department awarded the contract competitively and where the work will be performed.