King Mercado will host an event from 12-9 p.m. Sunday in support of Matthew Hawn, a Sullivan County teacher who was terminated after showing students a YouTube video called "White Privilege."
The video featured a spoken word poem by artist Kyla Jenée Lacey. Hawn also assigned students to read an article titled "The First White President" by Ta-Nehisi Coates.
"Join with others to speak out in support for Matthew Hawn and against restricting teacher's ability to have the tough conversations regarding the history and contemporary issues surrounding race in America," organizers of the event said.
In June, the Sullivan County school board voted to move forward with Hawn's dismissal, but he is appealing the decision. County school officials said Hawn did not show students alternate articles or videos about white privilege. Officials said the video and the article also contained profanity.
King Mercado is a food truck court located 111 King St. in downtown Johnson City. The event will include spoken word poetry, sign making and live music. A rally will occur at 6:30 p.m. before featured artist Kyla Jenée Lacey speaks at 7 p.m.
The event will also feature Sunshine Omelia, Momma Molasses, C4theBadWolf, Brookale Anderson and more.