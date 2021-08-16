ELIZABETHTON — This Saturday evening's act at the Covered Bridge Jam Concert will be Kids Our Age.
“We are delighted to bring this great band to Elizabethton and our Covered Bridge Stage,” Elizabethton Recreation Manager David Nanney said.
Kids Our Age has been together 27 years, playing music in Northeast Tennessee for corporate, public, private functions all those years.
“These guys are so much fun, and playing awesome, fun music from several decades. They will be rocking on the Doe River this Saturday Night at the Covered Bridge Stage. This free show starts at 7 p.m. at Covered Bridge Park. Bring the whole family and revel in the great music and beauty of Elizabethton” Nanney said.