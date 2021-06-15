The Lakeside Concert Series rolls on at Winged Deer Park’s Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater Thursday with local favorite Kids Our Age.
Kids Our Age is a three-man power trio formed in 1989. They have performed in East Tennessee and beyond employing a wide variety of musical styles that have helped them entertain audiences of all ages throughout the years.
The group consists of James Lane (keyboards and vocals), Jim Philyaw (drums and percussion), and David Riggs (vocals and bass guitar). They have a wide musical palette of styles from which to choose, ranging from rock, jazz, country, beach music and on occasion their original tunes.
If you go
The free Lakeside Concert Series offers a mix of the area’s top talent at a venue known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs. The location provides easy access, free parking, concessions, a playground and plenty of room for social distance.
The concerts will be held 7-9 p.m. each Thursday through July 29 at Winged Deer Park’s Goulding Amphitheatre, 199 Carroll Creek Road, Johnson City. There are two exceptions this year. The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, at the Winged Deer Park Festival Plaza, and there will be no concert on Thursday, July 1.
This year’s concert schedule
· Thursday, June 17 — Kids Our Age
· Thursday, June 24 — Samantha Gray Band
· Sunday, June 27 — Johnson City Symphony Orchestra
· Thursday, July 1 — NO CONCERT
· Thursday, July 8 — CrossRoad Band
· Thursday, July 15 — Beach Nite Band
· Thursday, July 22 — Southern Rebellion
· Thursday, July 29 — Good Rockin’ Tonight
For more information call 423-283-5827.