A Georgia man charged with kidnapping a 10-year-old Johnson City girl after taking her shopping for a BB gun and lunch at McDonald’s entered a plea earlier this week and will serve 10 years on supervised probation.
James Cranfield, 66, 139 Bright Lane, Ringgold, Georgia, was originally charged with especially aggravated kidnapping of the 10-year-old, and in a separate case, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and drug crimes — simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI drugs at the time of his arrest in July 2019.
He entered an Alford plea on Tuesday to kidnapping, and in the separate case, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of methamphetamine. The remaining changes were dismissed.
Cranfield must register as a sex offender and will be monitored for life.
An Alford plea is when a defendant agrees that prosecutors have sufficient evidence that a jury could convict them on the charges, so instead of risking a longer sentence, they take a plea to avoid that possibility.
Assistant District Attorney General Justin Irick said the plea agreement came about partially after a judge granted a defense motion to sever the kidnapping charge from the other two charges because they were different incidents.
The sexual exploitation and drug charges had nothing to do with the kidnapping incident, Irick said. When police arrested Cranfield, they found methamphetamine in his hotel room and two photos on Cranfield’s phone of an unidentified juvenile girl in a sexual act.
“It was not a photo of the girl he was charged with kidnapping, and we had no way to identify the girl in the photo,” Irick said.
The charges stemmed from Cranfield taking a young girl, 10 years old at the time, to Walmart where he bought the BB gun for her, to McDonald’s for a meal and even drove by his hotel to show her the swimming pool. After that, Cranfield took the girl back home.
When they found out what had happened, the parents called Johnson City police. They told police they did not know Cranfield and did not give permission for their child to go anywhere with him.
Cranfield’s attorney, Chris Rogers, said he thought having the charges severed was a positive thing for his client, but he also felt there was a good defense approach that could have gotten a jury to reduce the kidnapping even further.
“I think there were issues that could have potentially gone in the defense favor if it had gone to trial,” he said.
Also, Cranfield had no criminal convictions at the time of the incident, but agreed in the plea to be sentenced in a higher range.
If he had been convicted as charged, he would have faced 15 to 25 years in prison.
Cranfield had posted a $100,000 bond a couple of months after his arrest in 2019 and has been free on that bond since.
He asked Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street about moving his supervised probation to Georgia because that’s where he lives. That decision is between the probation offices of Tennessee and Georgia.