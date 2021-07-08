PINEY FLATS — Gordon Mote will be in concert at Piney Flats First Baptist Church on Sunday, July 11, at 10:45 a.m.
Blind since birth, Mote has become one of the country's most sought-after gospel and country music keyboard players.
His latest album, “Love, Love, Love,” gave him his second Grammy nomination for vocals and keyboard.
Mote was recently voted the Academy of Country Music's top keyboardist. He is presently playing keyboard for the Country Music group Alabama. He has also done extensive work with the Gaither Vocal Band, Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, and Martina McBride, to name a few.