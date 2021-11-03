ELIZABETHTON — This week is Key Club Week and in honor of the occasion, officers from the three Key Clubs in Carter County attended Tuesday's meeting of their sponsor, the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton. At the meeting, Key Club officers described their club’s service activities.
The reports were made by Izzy McQueen, president, and Lily Stout, vice-president, Elizabethton High School Key Club; Zach Stephens, president, and Lexi Smith, treasurer, Happy Valley High School Key Club; and Kendall Bare, president, and Casey Wiggins, treasurer, Unaka High School Key Club.
Key Clubs are sponsored worldwide by Kiwanis International. The Key Club is the world's largest student-led high school service organization with more than 250,000 students in 40 countries. Membership in Carter County's three clubs ranges from 16 to 22 members. The clubs meet weekly and bi-weekly before and after school.
Officers from the three clubs gave the Kiwanians a detailed description of their service projects, including teacher and school staff appreciation events, food and clothing drives, Trick or Treat for UNICEF, a communitywide Trunk or Treat, support for the Ronald McDonald House, and joint projects with the Elizabethton Kiwanis Club. Many more activities are planned for the end of the semester and the second semester, the officers told the Kiwanians.