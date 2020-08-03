Johnson City manufacturer Kennametal will close its local plant and consolidate operations into other company facilities, according to a fiscal report released Monday.
The closure is part of the struggling company’s simplification and modernization plan to save $180 million, and is the sixth plant closed by the company since the program began.
In the earnings report, company President and CEO Christopher Rossi said closing the Johnson City plant was “an important achievement for the company,” but said management recognizes the effects to employees and offered support through the coming layoffs.
Sales, operating income and cash flow were lower in the company’s fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, blamed partially on the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Kennametal expects to complete the local plant closure by the end of June 2021.