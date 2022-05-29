Tourists will soon find it easier to drive to some of the most scenic and beautiful locations in Carter County. Keep Carter County Beautiful recently created a group of wayfaring signs to assist tourists in directions to these locations.
The signs were designed and manufactured with a grant provided to the county. Keep Carter County Beautiful Vice President Ross Garland spearheaded the grant and facilitated the signs’ creation. Garland worked with Seth Hice of the Elizabethton Carter County Chamber of Commerce Tourism wing to design the location maps and identify many of the county’s parks, recreational features and points of interest.
Garland is also a member of the Carter County Commission, and said one factor that led to the signs was a woman telling commissioners she had heard a lot of great things about the attractions in Carter County, but she did not know how to find them.
“We decided we should make it easier for people who want to see our attractions, many are right on the state highways and some are out of the way but are easily accessible on good roads,” Garland said. Some signs highlight attractions inside Elizabethton and the city’s Hampton Watershed Trail in Hampton. Garland said Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains helped with those.
To fund the project, the county applied for a Tourism Enhancement Grant through the Tennessee Department of Tourism in the amount of $51,400.
“Seth Hice did a really great job on the project,” Garland said. “He already had a computer map of some of the locations we needed and he added some more locations. We had the help of a lot of people.”
Garland said Snyder Signs of Johnson City manufactured the signs. “They did a really fine job, and Charity Sparks, who works for Snyder, was really helpful.”
The signs identify places like the Tweetsie Trail, Blue Hole Falls, Gap Creek Park, the Elizabethton Covered Bridge, Hampton Watershed Trails, Hershel Julian Landing, Green Bridge Landing and the Eric C. Anderson Community Park.
Six signs show the entire county with the areas of interest marked. Signage for hiking trails, fishing, rafting and reminding people to prevent litter were also created.
The signs are currently stored at the Carter County Highway Department. Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh told Garland that his staff will assist Keep Carter County Beautiful in erecting the signs in the coming weeks.