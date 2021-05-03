ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful is continuing its spring clean-up effort, but its next anti-litter drive will be a regional partnership. Keep Carter County Beautiful will be joining with the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association on May 22.
This is the first regional event of its kind and organizers hope to turn it into an annual activity. Under the Northeast Tennessee Tourism umbrella, four separate locations for cleaning up have been selected in Elizabethton, Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol. Advance volunteer registration is encouraged in order to provide proper COVID-19 safety measures. To volunteer, visit LitterFreeTennessee.com to select your location and receive additional details.
Jordan said the Keep Carter County Beautiful clean-up will meet at 9 a.m. on May 22 at the Lions Field Recycling Center parking lot, just off U.S. Highway 321. Keep Carter County Beautiful will be cleaning up Highway 321 for the regional project.