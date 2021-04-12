ELIZABETHTON — The weekend, Keep Carter County Beautiful will hold its Fourth Anual Great American Cleanup/Earth Day Project along the Tweetisie Trail. Joining the effort this year will be Missy Marshall, director of Keep Tennessee Beautfiul.
The event will start at 9 a.m. Saturday. Participants may park at the Recycle Center at the Lions Field. Participants are urged to dress appropriately for the weather and to bring water and snacks. Gloves and trash bags will be provided.
After the event there will be group pictures taken and selected gifts for participants. For those who have made anti-littering signs, please bring them and carry them along the trail for awareness about litter.
All volunteers are expected to wear protective facial coverings and follow the social distancing guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control.
Participants are also reminded about “Trashercise Across Tennessee!” You can join Team KCCB or create your own. Register for Trashercise at trasherciseacrossTN.org. For more information, visit https://www.keeptnbeautiful.org