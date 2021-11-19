ELIZABETHTON — For the third Saturday in a row, volunteers led by the Keep Carter County Beautiful organization spent Saturday morning cleaning up a section of Carter County that had been marred by litter and trash.
Eight hearty volunteers showed up on the mountain on a cold and foggy morning on Nov. 13. The group got to work and began picking up the litter. The litter collected filled nine large trash bags. There was also an old tire collected from the roadside.
As a result, over three miles of Ripshin Mountain Road is now trash and litter free, making it a perfect place too take a walk and enjoy the fall colors.
Ed Jordan, chairman of Keep Carter County Beautiful thanked the Keep Carter County Beautiful volunteers and the Ripshin Mountain community for their effort. “Benjamin Hall welcomed the volunteers too his home for a great barbecue lunch after the cleanup. Thank you, Benjamin, the food was delicious. Benjamin also volunteered his time and truck to take the collected trash to the Elizabethton Landfill. Volunteers like this made the project a great success. I hope to get back to this area in the spring to remove trash from a dump site that is hard to access. If every community worked together like this one to keep litter off our roads and out of our waterways, imagine how wonderful our community would be.”
Jordan also had thanks for two other people. “Thank you to Benny Lyons, Carter County director of solid waster, for his support. Benny makes it possible to properly dispose of the collected trash on many of KCCB’s projects.”
“A special thanks to Donald Hlavaty for his leadership in organizing and coordination with the Ripshin Mountain Community for a successful cleanup. For this, we are grateful.
It was the third Saturday morning in a row that Keep Carter County Beautiful had organized a cleanup project. The other two Saturdays included cleaning up the Watauga River access point on Blevins Road and a cleanup of KCCB's adopted highway, the Milligan Highway.