ELIZABETHTON — It is time for Keep Carter County Beautiful to clean up its adopted road once again.
At 9 a.m. this Saturday, July 24, members and friends of Keep Carter County Beautiful will meet in the parking lot of Happy Valley Elementary School in order to remove the litter from the Milligan Highway. Information will also be provided on how to sign up for Trashercize Across Tennessee.
Participants are urged to dress appropriately, bring gloves and drinking water. Keep Carter County Beautiful will furnish trash bags, gloves as necessary and safety vest.
Each volunteer will receive a small toke of appreciation from Keep Carter County Beautiful after the cleanup.
More information can be found on the organization’s website at www.kccbtn.org and its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/keepcartercountybeautiful.