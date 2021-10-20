ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful is seeking volunteers to help with a three-agency cleanup effort at Blevins Road and the Watauga River on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m.
Keep Carter County Beautiful is partnering with Trout Unlimited and Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts for the cleanup effort on the scenic section of the Watauga River between Elizabethton and Johnson City.
The groups will meet in the parking lot at the Blevins Road Boat Ramp off Tenn. Highway 91.
Keep Carter County Beautiful said it is “time to help our community. We have new neighbors on Blevins Road and they are asking for our assistance. We need plenty of volunteers to help on this event. Some volunteers are picking up trash and litter from Blevins Road and others are needed to assist in removing approximately 100 tires from the bank of the Watauga River."
"Trout Unlimited will be providing an ATV with a winch and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts will provide a kayak and paddler," Keep Carter County Beautiful said in a news release. "Let’s show our new neighbors what the community can do when called upon. Dumped tries and roadside trash poison our waterways and destroy your wildlife. Let’s get this cleaned up before it does more damage to our environment.”
Participants are asked to dress appropriately for working on the cleanup and bring gloves and drinking water. Keep Carter County Beautiful will provide a dumpster, trash bags, safety vests and gloves.
“We need all the volunteers we can get for this event,” Keep Carter County Beautiful said.
To register for the event, go to Keep Carter County Beautiful's website at www.kccbtn.org.