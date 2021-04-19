ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful said it had a successful day last Saturday when it celebrated Earth Day with the annual cleanup day for the Tweetsie Trail.
Ed Jordan, chairman of the anti-litter organization, sent out a thank you email on Monday to the volunteers who “showed up on a cold Saturday morning to make the event a success.” He especially thanked the youngest volunteers and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts.
“We know there are plenty of things to do on a Saturday, but we are happy you chose to help out the community and make a difference.”
Jordan also thanked the parents of the younger volunteers “for educating our young citizens on the importance of supporting the community. I hope to see many of them over and over again, as they grow up making our planet a better place to live.
Jordan also announced the new website for Keep Carter County Beautiful. The site is located at kccbtn.org. He thanked Donald Hlavaty for creating the new site.