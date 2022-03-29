ELIZABETHTON — Keep Carter County Beautiful had its fourth successful annual tree planting session along the Tweetsie Trail on Saturday. This year’s session was topped with the organization stating an even more grand vision for planting along the Tweetsie Trail in the future.
The organization said the vision is to plant trees along the Tweetsie Trail from one end of Elizabethton to the other. “Trees that will provide beautiful blossoms in the spring, shade in the summer, and colorful foliage in the fall,” the group said.
In making the announcement this week, the organization said that to make the vision a reality “you need leadership, resources, and energy.” In its press release, Keep Carter County Beautiful said that for the past four years Ed Jordan of Keep Carter County Beautiful and Mike Mains of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department have been providing leadership while the Elizabethton City Council and the Carter County Commission have been providing the resources. The press release said the people of Northeast Tennessee have been providing the energy and labor.
“It started with four trees in 2019. Then 15 more were planted in 2020. How do you top that? You plant 34 trees in 2021.” It said that in 2022, Keep Carter County Beautiful and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department asked for volunteers to help plant 30 trees. In response, 19 volunteers came out and spent their Saturday morning getting all 30 trees planted and mulched. The volunteers had to remove numerous rocks from the base of the trees, backfill the holes and spread the mulch.
“Now everyone who walks, runs, or bikes the Tweetsie Trail in Elizabethton will be able to watch the trees grow. Our hope is that 10 years from now the trees planted will bring visitors from all around the country”, the KCCB press release said.
The release concluded by thanking this year’s volunteers and all the past and future volunteers who are working to make the vision a reality. “Thank you to Ed Jordan and Mike Mains for your leadership and thank you to the Carter County commissioners and Elizabethton City Council for the resources required to make this happen.”